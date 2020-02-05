Lansing Community College hosts Wellness Fair today

Lansing Community College will hold its 15th annual Wellness Fair as part of its Black History Awareness Month celebration today.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will be on the 2nd floor of the Gannon Building at the downtown Lansing campus.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature 15 health care organizations who will provide free testing and information on a series of health and wellness topics along with workshops covering Diversity in Health and Mental Health.

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office will be on hand to register people to vote and representatives from the 2020 Census will be available to explain how and why you should answer the census.