Lansing Community College moves classes online

Lansing Community College is moving to a fully online, remote environment beginning Wednesday.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread, we must resort to an online-only environment to protect our students, faculty, and staff,” LCC President Brent Knight said. “We must act now to help stop the spread of this virus and flatten the curve.”

According to a statement from LCC, all locations and buildings will be closed, and all face-to-face classes that cannot be taught online will be suspended.

Even though there are no known COVID-19 cases at the LCC facilities, the move is being made to prevent exposure for students and faculty.

>>>LCC coronavirus updates

No date has been set for the campuses to reopen and employees to return to regular work shifts.