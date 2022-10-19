LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s National Student Transfer Week and for the first time ever Lansing Community College is taking part.

Wednesday is specifically geared toward students interested in transferring to Michigan State University.

Lansing Community College says they want to eliminate barriers that hold students back from taking that next step.

From the spring of 2021 to the spring of 2022, around 1,500 students transferred from LCC to four-year institutions.

The community college hopes to provide resources to help make the process easier for students interested in transferring.

Officials say students will be able to gain knowledge to further advance their career paths, setting them up to be successful.

“I think that because at the end of the day it’s about what you want for your life. The more credentials you get, whether they are vocational or a 4-year school, the more credentials you get, the more opportunities you’ll have.” Patty Spagnuolo, Director of the University Center and Transfer Initiative Department

The event starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday on LCC’s downtown campus in the Gannon Building and will include remarks from MSU’s Provost Theresa Woodruff.