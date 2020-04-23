Lansing community mourns loss of pastor due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many people in Lansing are mourning the loss of a local pastor.

David Ford died of complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21. He was a leader at Friendship House of Prayer in Lansing for several years, and is survived by his wife Cassandra Ford and their nine children.

Mayor Andy Schor issued the following statement, offering his condolences:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Pastor Ford of Friendship House of Prayer. He was a wonderful friend to me and the City of Lansing. I spoke with him just last week and he shared an incredibly story as a survivor of COIVD-19. The passing of Pastor Ford is a tremendous loss to the church, to me personally as a friend and to the City of Lansing. My thoughts are with him, his family, his friends and his congregation during this difficult time.”