Lansing company gives special send-off to retiring co-worker

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This week’s Tell Me Something Good segment is going one step further with its good news delivery, by also wishing a special congratulations to Ruth Essenberg. She’s retiring from her post at Douglas Steel in Lansing, after 57-years on the job.

Essenberg started working in June of 1963, and throughout the years, became more than just a co-worker to her fellow colleagues, she watched them grow up, get married, start families, and of course, supported them along the way.

Ruth began working as office assistant, before working her way up to office manager.

When asked if she ever thought about leaving, the answer was yes, but she stayed because she loved the job, and the family she got to work with every day. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it” said Ruth.

Ruth’s colleagues tell 6 News, they’ll remember her as a helpful, hardworking, dedicated employee, who got the job done right.

They’ll also remember her, for her love of horses. Something she’s very passionate about, and shows them when she’s not at the office.

We here at 6 News join past and present Douglas Steel employees in wishing you a happy retirement, congratulations Ruth!