LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing is making some major changes to streets downtown.

The city will host an open house Wednesday to discuss its plans to transform all one-way downtown streets into two-way streets.

Officials are welcoming city members to join Wednesday’s open house, which will be held at the City Hall building at 4 p.m.

According to the City of Lansing, the project has been in the works for 20 years. Officials say they’re excited to finally see changes that will have a positive impact on the community.

The project was made possible due to a $3.3 million grant from the State of Michigan.

Work is already underway, with crews changing signals, lines on roads, and street lights.

Streets Being Converted into Two-Ways:

Capital and Grand

Ottawa and Allegan

Pine and Walnut

The city decided to make these changes to allow commuting around downtown to be easier and also to reduce confusion.

The city is still working with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on approval over Ottawa and Allegan.

“The original change to one-way was to increase capacity so that people could get in and out of downtown more quickly. The downfall of that is that it made it more confusing and for businesses that are along these it reduces access. I think to reduce confusion and go back to the way it was originally designed, definitely has some positives for downtown, whether its for businesses or visitors or those who are just going downtown to shop.” Andy Kilpatrick, Director of Public Service

According to the City of Lansing, the project is expected to be completely finished by the summer to early fall of 2023.