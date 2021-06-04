Lansing cooling centers not open despite heat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The first heat wave of the summer already has people looking for places to cool down. Even with the heat, the City of Lansing says it’s not ready to open any cooling centers. At least, not yet– why is that?

The City says it’s simply not hot enough.

But everyone will be finding ways to cool off these upcoming days, whether it’s in a pool, at the lake or even getting ice cream.

During heat waves, Lansing would often open up cooling centers. But last year with the pandemic, That wasn’t an option.

This summer, the City plans to open them up again – just not yet. The City works with private businesses and community centers to come up with locations. The main purpose is to help seniors or those with health conditions.

But tonight, the City says it has not declared a heat emergency.

“Our trigger point for the cooling centers is 93 to 94 degrees with the heat index, so this weekend doesn’t look like it’s going to hit that trigger. We do have things in place to keep a finger on the pulse of what we might need to do to open up those facilities,” said Captain Jason Stevens of the Lansing Emergency Management Office.

Keep an eye on this website for more information on when those cooling centers open. We’ll be sure to let you know.

A few things to remember as we head into the summer: When it gets really hot, be sure to check on your neighbors and older family members. Keep yourself and your pets hydrated. Avoid doing strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day. And of course, never leave kids or animals in a hot car.