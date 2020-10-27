Lansing councilman on inmate death suit: close jail, defund police, mayor resignation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing City Council Member of the First Ward, Brandon Betz voiced his support for defunding the police, Mayor Schor to resign and closing the city jail.

The response comes after attorneys from Buckfire & Buckfire announced that they have filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of an unarmed man who died while restrained facedown in Lansing Police custody.

Anthony Hulon cried out using the same words as George Floyd, saying “I can’t breathe!”. The Ingham County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as homicide positional asphyxia. The Schor administration “has attempted to downplay this murder,” the councilman said.

We often hear the claim that Lansing doesn’t have the same problems with policing that other cities have. This is yet another tragic example of just how wrong and dangerous it is to make that assumption. The institution of policing comes from a long history of the suppression of people on the basis of race and class, and it continues to this day. Reforms have never been able to alter the core functions of the institution. Lansing is no different than any other city in this country and we have to take bold action to defund the police and completely transform the way we keep each other safe.

Brandon Betz

Lansing City Council First Ward

Betz said he supports the demands of Black Lives Matter to close the city jail, holding every officer accountable for the murder, Andy Schor’s resignation, and defunding the police.