Lansing drivers see gas prices tick up

(WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.41, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com .

Gas prices in Lansing are eight cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1 cent per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.19 while the most expensive is $2.64, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.15 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains, “Over the last decade, the national average typically begins its seasonal rise on February 9, lasting until May 2, during which the average rise is 54 cents per gallon. This year could look much different based on myriad unknowns that continue to fog the situation. It’s nearly guaranteed that prices will be higher by April and May, but beyond that, the timing remains completely unknown, as does how the coronavirus will threaten overall gasoline demand.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75.