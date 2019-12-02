Lansing drivers see gas prices tumble over holiday

Lansing gas prices have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 5.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.21 while the most expensive is $2.67, a difference of 46.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.05 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71 while the most expensive is $4.99, a difference of $3.28.

“The nation’s average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close to even split with roughly half the nation’s states seeing average prices decline in the last week while the other saw upward moves on continued speculation on a possible U.S./China trade deal,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.