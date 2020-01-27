Lansing drivers see prices dip at the pump

Lansing gas prices have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.29, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com .

Gas prices in Lansing are 32.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.11 while the most expensive is $2.74, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon.

“Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The lowest price in the state is $2.00 while the highest is $3.00. The cheapest price in the entire country is $1.87.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g today.

The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.