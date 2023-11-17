LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sam Vincent, former Eastern High School, Michigan State University, and NBA basketball player is now the head coach at Beacon College in Leesburg, Florida.

He’s in his second year leading Beacon College, which is a school for kids diagnosed with learning differences.

On Thursday, Vincent’s team went up against Lansing Community College in Gannon Gymnasium.

Prior to the game, Beacon College got to practice at the Breslin Center and meet hall of fame coach Tom Izzo.

“Oh, man, the guys loved it. Having a chance to be at Michigan State and just see the history of the program, and coach (Tom) Izzo came down and talked to the guys. So, for me, this experience that these kids will carry with them for the rest of their lives makes it really special,” Vincent said. “To get back here, bring a team, do some basketball, be involved in the community is something, now that I’m not international, I’d like to have a chance to do a lot more.”