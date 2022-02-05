Lansing Everett alums Dean and Bruce Look honored as MSU baseball’s Co-Alumni of the Year

Dean Look (left) and Bruce Look (right) pose of a picture during the 16th annual First Pitch Dinner, on Feb. 5 2022. The brothers were named MSU baseball’s Co-Alumni of the Year.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing area received over a foot of snow during the first week of February. So it may not seem like baseball season is in the air, but believe me, it is.

The Michigan State baseball team held the 16th annual First Pitch Dinner on Saturday night at the Kellogg Center, with Opening Day 13 days away.

The Spartans open the season on the road against UNLV on Feb. 18. And what better way to get in the baseball mood than with the voice of the Detroit Tigers.

Dan Dickerson, the Tigers radio play-by-play broadcaster since 2000, was the keynote speaker. With no event last year due to COVID-19, MSU welcomed fans back with a meet and greet, as well as a silent auction that included a Kirk Gibson MSU jersey.

Speaking of program alums, Dean and Bruce Look were honored Saturday night as the Co-Alumni of the Year. The brothers grew up in Lansing and always knew Michigan State was the choice.

“As far as we knew, there wasn’t another school. Somebody told me there was a school down in Ann Arbor, but I wasn’t familiar with it, didn’t know about it and it was only one word,” Dean Look said with a hint of sarcasm. “Michigan State was the school.”

Bruce Look said,” We both went to (Lansing) Everett High School and lived at Michigan State most of our life. We used to sneak into the IM building, the football stadium and the baseball field, and it’s been a great reunion to come back here.”