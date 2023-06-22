LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday, the City of Lansing finalized a new committee that will investigate citizen’s complaints against the police department.

Mayor Andy Schor signed the executive directive during the second Diversity Celebration.

The night also offered city leaders an opportunity to share their work in improving equity in policing, emergency response, economic development and programs within local government.

The move by Mayor Andy Schor is said to bolster oversight of the police department by creating a team to support a complaint investigator.

Mayor Schor says this is one of several changes in equity policy geared toward strengthen the Lansing Community.

The new citizen police-oversight committee is part of the board of police commissioners and help an investigator from the Department of Human Relations and Community Services. They will review complaints brought forward against the Lansing Police Department.

This new team will improve guidelines for the complaint review process, and empower the investigator to do full investigations of those complaints.

“It’s retooling what we already have to make sure that we aren’t just looking at complaints but we can be proactive,” said Schor.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said the committee creates a new opportunity for his team and that many other cities around Michigan have something similar.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s a good thing, it gives you the understanding of how to best police your community and that’s why we’re here. We want to give them the best service to our community that we serve every day,” he said.

The committee is made up of four people from the community. Randy Watkins is one of them. The long-time Lansing resident said the work ahead is one he hope will bridge the gaps between the community and police.

“We have to carve out a way to build that respect between citizens and law enforcement in general,” said Watkins.

The mayor said this committee will work differently than East Lansing’s independent police oversight commission as in that it’s an extension of Lansing’s Police Board of Commissioners.