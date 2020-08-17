Lansing Fire Chief resigns to take Florida job

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After 18 months on the job, Lansing Fire Chief Michael Mackey has resigned to take a job in Florida.

According to Lansing mayor Andy Schor, Mackey is returning to Florida to be with his family.

Schor, in a statement, said, “His leadership will be missed, but I commend him for putting his family first. We will embark on a search for a new fire chief immediately.”

Mackey was named last week in a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by nine current and former city employees.

Valerie Marchand, a spokesperson for the city, says the chief’s resignation is not tied to the discrimination lawsuit.