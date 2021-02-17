Lansing Fire Department Chief releases statement on terminated firefighter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department Chief Greg Martin released a statement on Wednesday regarding social media posts made by former firefighter Michael Lynn Jr.

Lynn posted comments criticizing the Lansing Police Department on social media.

The criticisms came after the Police Department posted an image honoring a police dog that passed away in 1999. Lynn alleged that the LPD failed to acknowledge the death of Aldric McKinstry Jr., an 18-year-old Black teenager shot and killed by police that night.

McKinstry was a friend of Lynn’s, reports the Lansing State Journal.

Lynn shared the phone number of Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green on social media as well.

Lynn is also involved in several lawsuits that accuse the City of Lansing of racial discrimination and is a co-leader of the Lansing chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Fire Chief Greg Martin announced Lynn’s termination from the Lansing Fire Department in a statement.