Lansing Fourth of July parade brings back a sense of normalcy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Hundreds of people lined the streets of the capitol today decked out in red white, and blue and one thing they all agree on is an excitement for a sense of normalcy.

“We look forward to it every year the festivities and last year we didn’t have it, so it’s just nice to see people out and smiling and being patriotic and having sunshine and just all of it,” said Parade Attendee, Susan Shelley.

“Oh man, it was awesome. We always look forward to the fourth of July parade. We’ve been participating in this parade for 8 plus years now, so the fact that it is back up and running was amazing,” said participant, Mujay Qutam.

Parade-goers took in everything from classic cars, horses, superheroes, to even the state’s air museum drill team, who marched to honor all the women who worked on the home front during world war two.

“It’s been a long tough year but when we are out there Marching again it felt just like old times, but we’ve come through a lot together and we made it, so it really speaks to Rosie’s legacy that no matter what that we can do it,” said Drill team captain for the Yankee Air Museum, Alison Beatty.

Lansing mayor andy Schor says he hopes today’s parade shows how far the city has come in the last year.

“We’re back open. We’re back to being able to be with each other. That it’s safe to be outside. That we are getting vaccinated, that we can once again do these normal things, you know the parade today is an incredible parade. It always is every year. This is the most energy we show around the July fourth weekend and now we’ve been able to do that once again,” said Mayor Schor.

Downtown festivities will continue tomorrow night with a firework show starting at 10 pm.