LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Average Lansing gas prices have gone down 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week.

In addition, Michigan gas prices are down 9 cents over that same time period.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded. This number is 31 cents lower than this same time last month.

The national average for regular unleaded gas is $4.12

Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.17), Marquette ($4.15), Ann Arbor ($4.03)

gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.17), Marquette ($4.15), Ann Arbor ($4.03) Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.87), Lansing ($3.87), Saginaw ($3.88)

Drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost five weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”

Crude prices decreased last week after International Energy Agency’s (IEA) weekly report showcased how total domestic crude stocks increased by 2.5 million bbl to 412.4 million bbl, nearly 17% lower than the beginning of April 2021.