LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report on Monday from GasBuddy says that gas prices in the Capital City have been set an average of $4.10 per gallon on Monday.

That price is roughly 19.8 cents per gallon lower than last week.

Prices in Lansing are 72.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 87 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Looking for the best deal in Lansing? GasBuddy says the cheapest fuel point in Lansing as of yesterday was set at $3.50 per gallon, while the most expensive station was selling gasoline at $4.69 per gallon.

On a national level, the average price of gas has fallen by 15.8 cents per gallon, averaging $4.01 per gallon as of Monday.

That’s down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 83.6 cents per gallon a year ago.