Lansing gas prices fall in past week

Lansing gas prices have fallen 13.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48 per gallon, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com. Gas prices in Lansing are 5.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 28.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.31 per gallon while the most expensive is $2.99, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.17 while the highest is $3.09, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country is $1.89 while the most expensive is $5.49, a difference of $3.60/g.

“As expected, the national average has reverted to declining in the midst of resolution to refinery issues in the West Coast, while lower demand also weighs on oil prices, leading to modest relief in some areas of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63. The national average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.