LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You may be experiencing more pain at the pump, as average gas prices in Lansing are up 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas now stands at $3.90 per gallon. This number is 16.3 cents per gallon more than a month ago.

This trend of gas prices going up has hit the whole state of Michigan, with prices up 13 cents from a week ago.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.94 per gallon for regular unleaded. This number is 7 cents higher than this time last month and a whopping 70 cents more than this same time last year.

“Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

gas price averages: Marquette ($4.02), Metro Detroit ($4.00), Ann Arbor ($3.96) Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.84), Grand Rapids ($3.87), Lansing ($3.89)

The national average price of gasoline has also risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the average to $3.67.

According to AAA, limited supply and fluctuating oil prices are reasons behind national averages increasing.

One thing that has decreased in the last week is the national average diesel price, which now stands at $4.88 per gallon.