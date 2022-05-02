LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Lansing are up 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

This number is 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and still $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in Michigan have also soared up 10 cents compared to a week ago, according to AAA. Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Additionally, drivers are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Tight gasoline stocks along with volatility in the crude oil market has pushed Michigan gas prices above $4 a gallon for the first time in almost three weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely continue to face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.”

Michigan Gas Prices:

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.19), Jackson ($4.07), Ann Arbor ($4.06)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.96), Grand Rapids ($4.01), Lansing ($4.02)

The national average price of gas has increased by 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon.

According to new reports from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Gasoline demand has decreased moderately. Although lower gas demand usually lowers prices at the pump, alternating oil prices and limited gasoline supply has made prices climb.

Crude prices have increased, and as supply remains limited and the market remains strained, officials say crude prices will likely fluctuate, forcing pump prices even higher.