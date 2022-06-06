LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Lansing shot up 46.8 cents per gallon in the last week, setting Mondays average to $5.01 per gallon.

This price is a whopping $2.07 higher than this same time last year.

Gas prices hit $4.99 last week across Lansing, and experts don’t project it to move downwards anytime soon.

The national average price of gasoline is $4.85 per gallon, skyrocketing up 26 cents per gallon in just the last week.

Following this trend, the price of diesel has also increased 11.5 cents nationally in the past week, setting the price to $5.62 per gallon.