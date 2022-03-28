LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The City of Lansing will get a revenue-sharing payment of $903,255 from the state of Michigan for its licensed Marijuana Retail facilities.

Last year the city received $280,000.

The pay was based on 16 facilities operating at the end of the State’s fiscal year.

“I am thrilled that the ordinance that we put together regarding recreational marijuana is working well in revitalizing buildings and ensuring that they are quality and vibrant settings,” said Mayor Schor. “Lansing’s licensed cannabis entities have returned previously vacant buildings and storefronts to the tax rolls. I am excited that the city has been able to bring in almost $1 million from the state as a result of opting in.”

“These licensees have invested more than $85 million in purchasing and improving property in Lansing,” said Clerk Swope. “They have also employed more than 2,400 workers and agreed to pay a living wage of $16 or more an hour, along with a benefits package which includes health care and retirement savings.”

To view the current status of every marijuana operations application received, and how applicants can still apply for marijuana processors, secure transport, and safety compliance facilities, please visit www.lansingmi.gov/marijuana.