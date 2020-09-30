Lansing GM plants picked to make move to solar power

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, Mich. General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. GM said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats. The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

DETROIT (WLNS) – The two Lansing-area General Motors plants will be moving to solar power as part of a deal announced today by the automaker.

General Motors has agreed to 180-megawatt solar project, the equivalent of about 47,882 U.S. homes’ electricity use for one year.

This power purchase agreement will supply three GM sites in the Midwest: Lansing Delta Township Assembly, Wentzville Assembly in Missouri will be fully powered by solar energy, and the remaining power will be allocated to the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

The solar energy will come from a new solar field in Arkansas originally developed by First Solar, Inc. and will use photovoltaic solar modules. With this agreement, GM has the option to store energy for future use, a first for the company.

“GM’s investment supports the use of solar technology, innovated and developed by First Solar in the United States, to power factories that form the core of the Midwest’s industrial resurgence,” said Georges Antoun, First Solar chief commercial officer.

The solar project is expected to be operational in 2023 when General Motors expects to be 60 percent of the way to the goal of sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity for the company sites by 2030.