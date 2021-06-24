Lansing home gives pregnant women who were once homeless a fresh start

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Being there for pregnant women when they need it most, that’s what Vicki Burns does every day here as one of the house moms of Hannah’s house. It’s a long-term housing option where pregnant women who were once homeless can start a new life.

“A woman can’t give love if she doesn’t know what it is, so we give love here and show them a lot of the girls for the first time what unconditional love is and when they feel that then they can do that for their child,” said Burns.

Burns says many of the women are looking to escape from abusive situations or were tossed out of their homes altogether, but here they stay for free until their baby is six months old. They get the support system of other moms to help put them on the right path.

“To break the cycle and to keep them off the streets, help them to find housing, help them to find a job, go to school,” said President of the Board at Hannah’s House, Carol VanRandwyk.

The organizations say they’ve helped hundreds of moms. Burns says some days aren’t easy, but seeing lives transform is something she carries with her.

“I get a lot of joy out of it. And the babies. You know the babies are getting a fair start.”

The house runs completely on fundraising and donations for things like diapers or formula. If you’d like to get involved in helping Hannah’s House continue to help new moms there is a link below.

https://hannahshouselansing.org/donate/