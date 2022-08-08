UPDATE (8 A.M.) — A Fireman told 6 News, that the fire is now out. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just as the rain was pouring Monday morning, a house fire broke out at a home in the 1800 Block of Moores River Dr.

Lansing Fire Department is currently on the scene, with four of their trucks. Crews responded to reports of an attic fire around 7 a.m.

Officials told 6 News that everyone in the house was able to get out. It is still unknown if anyone was hurt, or how the fire started.

As we find out more details, 6 News will keep you updated.