LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An official from the Hometown Security Team stopped a 22-year-old Lansing individual this morning for going 106 mph on I-496.

Officials say the road conditions were wet and slick.

“This is very dangerous and unacceptable,” Michigan State Police First District said in a statement on Twitter.

The individual was issued a ticket for speeding 36 mph over the speeding limit and having no license.

The individual was also arrested on warrants and lodged.