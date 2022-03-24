LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michael Tobin, the current interim fire chief of Lansing, is no longer in the running to be the permanent-full time chief.

The two remaining candidates, Edwin Miller and Brian Sturdivant have received the Lansing Fire Board’s recommendation.

The recommendations have been sent to Mayor Andy Schor’s desk, where he will choose the new fire chief.

Sturdivant is the current Fire Chief in Battle Creek. According to his online profile he has been there for almost four years with approximately 40 years of experience. Sturdivant has a master’s in securities studies.

Miller is the current Interim Fire Chief for Sterling Heights. According to his LinkedIn profile, Miller has a bachelor’s in fire services and has been with that department for almost 30 years.

On Tuesday, residents were able to meet the fire chief finalists in an open forum.