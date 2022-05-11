LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – To help streamline and centralize the process of contacting city hall, Lansing has launched a new three-digit number that leads directly to a city hall call center.

Lansing residents who dial 311 can immediately speak to a city employee and receive assistance with non-emergency questions regarding the City of Lansing.

“Since taking office as Mayor I have wanted to ensure residents get good customer service from the City. By calling 311, Lansing residents can get help with a wide range of services from city government and no longer have to search for the correct department and phone number to call,” said Mayor Andy Schor in a press release. “This easy to use call center will connect residents directly with a customer service representative who will be able to help them on the spot.”

The call center was first announced in 2021 and will streamline the process of connecting with a city department or agency.

The center is based on similar operations in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

“If anyone has a concern or question with city government, and you’re not sure where to start, call 311 and we can help you. Our customer service agents are trained and ready to assist people with a wide variety of needs,” said Augustine Martinez, Manager of the 311 Call Center.

The center is open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Several agents speak multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and all three dialects of Farsi.

The City stresses that this number should *not* be used in place of 911 or 211.

911 is for emergencies, 211 is for social services.