Lansing lawmaker pushes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent has been renewed in Lansing.

Democratic State Senator Jeff Irwin has introduced Senate Bill 231, which would express the intent of the state legislature to switch to permanent DST. That means we would spring forward, but never fall back, keeping us one hour ahead of Eastern Standard Time and two hours ahead of Central Time for much of the year.

The text of the bill clarifies that this permanent switch would only take place if Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania also transitioned to permanent DST. Minnesota is not on the list, despite being included on similar bills in recent years.

It is not currently legal for states to adopt permanent DST under federal law. It is legal to abandon it completely, but only two states, Arizona and Hawaii, have taken that option. That’s because supporters of DST claim the additional daylight during the evening hours is good for businesses.

Although its history as a proposal goes back to the 1800s, Daylight Saving Time was first implemented broadly in the U.S. during World War I to save on fuel and energy. It was mostly abandoned after the war, only to be revived during World War II. DST is now observed in most parts of the United States, despite having little impact on modern energy consumption.

The idea that Daylight Saving Time was implemented to help farmers is an urban myth. According to AgAmerica, the farming industry lobbied against DST back in 1919, and the changing clocks continue to disrupt the schedules on modern farms.