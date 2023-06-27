LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The city reached a settlement with Simtob Management and Investment earlier this month.

On Monday, city leaders took a moment to reflect on that and say this could set up a temple for other landlords.

“We’re not playing, our residents deserve better than what they have been getting and we can’t do much about historically what’s been done in the past but we can make sure things are done above board moving forward,” said City Councilman Adam Hussain.

Red tags dotted doors at Holmes Apartments after code enforcement officers found poor building conditions in March.

Renters were given short notice before moving into hotel rooms. At first, Lansing paid that bill. But as part of the settlement Simtob Management and Investment agreed to pay the city back more than $10,000.

The settlement also made a timeline for the management company to get multiple homes up to code across its portfolio of 21 properties.

That means requesting construction permits within a month of the settlement, finishing that work in 60, and taking care of code violations that do not need a permit in 45 days.

Monday’s review of the settlement also came with some updates.

City officials say the Simtob property at 1317 East Kalamazoo passed reinspection on Friday, something City Councilmember Adam Hussian hopes is a good sign.

Hussain also leads the city’s public safety committee in charge of tackling the red tag crisis. Some of those tags have been up for three years.

He says the group has been working with police, code enforcement and attorneys to make sure property owners address those as quickly as possible.

Hussain says the group is creating a dashboard to better track when a red tag is issued and the next steps for the complaint.