Lansing leaders unveil new voting drop boxes

More people are expected to cast their ballots for the upcoming November election than ever before and the City of Lansing is getting prepared to handle the increase.

But, city leaders say it’s equally important to correct any misinformation that may prevent some from voting.

Maria Van Core knows firsthand how important it is to know how the voting process works, because she grew up knowing little about it.

“When I asked my mom if she voted she said only people who own homes can vote,” Van Core said.

She says her parents never taught her. “My dad had a 6th grade education. My mom a 4th grade,” she said.

Once she grew older she saw people younger than her voting and thought she should save up.

“In the back of my head i’m going like oh my god people younger than me are voting. i better start saving so i can own a home and vote,” Van Core said.

That moment didn’t come until years later. “When I finally bought my home I was 35, then I registered to vote,” she said.

Today she serves as the president of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement chapter in Lansing. She was present for the city’s ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil 1 of 15 new security drop boxes.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says his department is working to make sure all eligible voters which for the most part includes citizens of the U.S. 18 years or older know how to cast their ballots.

“Just trying to make sure that people know about their right to vote and how to exercise that right. They can vote early, vote at home, or vote in November, ” Swope said.

Soon billboards, tv and radio announcements, will all be sharing information about the voting process. And in her position Van Core say’s she’ll do the same.

“Now that I know I try to share that information to students too,” Van Core said.