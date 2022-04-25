LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing, former Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski and two Lansing Police officers have reached a settlement with Deshaya Reed, a teenage girl who was arrested by LPD in June of 2019.

Deshaya, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was awarded $7,500 and had her legal fees paid by the defendants.

In exchange, Deshaya dropped the suit and the defendants do not have to claim legal responsibility.

“The Defendants enter into this agreement solely in the interest of avoiding costs that would result from further litigation,” the settlement said.

The settlement can be read here.

BACKGROUND

In 2019, video surfaced of Officer Lindsey Howley beating Reed during an arrest.

According to the Lansing Police Department, police had been called out to the 1100 block of Dakin Street to check on a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy on probation violations, escaping from custody and runaway warrants.

At the scene, police identified themselves and the two suspects took off running. Shortly after, they were caught and arrested, but while she was being walked back to the patrol car, the 16-year-old girl was able to remove one of her handcuffs. Police took her to the ground to resecure her handcuffs, then carried her to the nearest patrol car.

Chief Yankowski says this is when the 16-year-old started kicking Officer Howley, who began striking her to gain control of the situation.