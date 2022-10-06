LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If the old saying ‘look good, feel good, play good’ is true, what could be better than playing baseball while looking like a superhero?

The Lansing Lugnuts announced a new partnership with Marvel on Thursday, where the team will wear ‘Marvelized’ jerseys for select games in 2023 and 2024.

“We were incredibly excited to begin this partnership with Marvel this past season and this will take everything to the next level,” added Lugnuts Assistant GM Zac Clark. “Marvel is an iconic brand, and to collaborate with them on an alternate identity was an amazing opportunity. We can’t wait to debut the merchandise this year and we have big plans to continue growing the theme nights and promotions here at Jackson® Field™!”

The Lugnuts have actually worked with Marvel in the past.

Last year, the Lugnuts hosted two theme nights, including Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night and a Marvel Super Hero Night where they wore special Black Panther themed jerseys.