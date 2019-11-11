Lansing maintenance crews to salt roads as snow falls

LANSING — The City of Lansing Public Service Department reports crews are in the process of salting all major streets.

After the major streets have been salted, the crews plan to move into neighborhood streets and address CATA routes.

Motorists can expect more slippery road conditions and are advised to take precautionary measures when driving in the winter snow.

Drivers are encouraged to clear snow off of windows and lights before driving, slow down and increase following and stopping distances.