Lansing Mall Houlihan’s Restaurant & Bar closes

LANSING — Houlihan’s Restaurant & Bar Lansing announced it has closed the restaurant due to the high cost of operation.

The restaurant that was located in the Lansing Mall posted the news to its Facebook page Tuesday morning and said it’s “doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members,” the post read.

The restaurant management plans to place its current workers at different Houlihan’s locations and is also reaching out to other restaurant companies in the area on their behalf.

The restaurant was located at 5732 Saginaw Hwy.