VIDEO: Lansing man arrested after charging MSP trooper with machete, claiming he was fighting zombies

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man was arrested on Jan. 5 in Colfax township after hitting two deer and then charging a Michigan State Police trooper with a machete. Three unloaded long guns were also found in the trunk of the man’s vehicle.

The trooper responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. and the person who reported the crash was standing way back from the scene, about 150 yards. They told the trooper the driver had been acting weird and was holding something in his right hand.

That’s when the man suddenly charged at the trooper with a machete and the trooper told him to drop the weapon, which he did. He was then handcuffed. The man was identified as 22-year-old Jordan Lee Cook from Lansing.

Cook then started saying things that didn’t make any sense and said he had been fighting off zombies. That’s when the trooper began to suspect he was under the influence.

Cook’s car was heavily damaged and during the search is when they also found the three unloaded long guns in the trunk of his car.

Cook was arraigned on Jan. 6 for one count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, one count assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of operating under the influence.