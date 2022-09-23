INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers say they arrested a Lansing man after an attempted traffic stop.

MSP tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation.

Troopers say the man refused to stop but they eventually found him after he crashed.

State police say the 34-year-old from Lansing was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, flee and elude, leaving the scene of a crash, no insurance and no driver’s license.