52-year-old Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

LANSING, MICH. — A 52-year-old man was arrested and arraigned by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force for possessing aggravated child sexually abusive material.

Michael Shearer was arraigned on Aug. 19, in the 54A District Court in Lansing.

The arraignment came at the conclusion of an investigation into social media and the execution of multiple search warrants at different residences. After the search warrants were served, multiple internet capable devices and evidence, containing child sexually abusive material, were served.

Shearer has been charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, Shearer faces up to 20 years for each charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 20 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.