DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township.

On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed.

Now, the ECSO says they have arrested Willie James III from Lansing in connection.

He was arraigned on open murder charges and was given no bond.