LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 37-year-old man from Lansing was arrested today by Michigan State Police troopers during a traffic stop.

During the stop, troopers found an illegal pistol as well as methamphetamines.

The man was sent to the Lansing City Jail for carrying a concealed weapon, alongside the felony gun and drug charges.

MSP did not say why the suspect was stopped initially.