Lansing man charged in Monday deadly shooting at city park

A person of interest faces charges in connection with the shooting death of a Lansing teenager Monday.

Denzel Gibbons, 19, of Lansing has been charged with seven counts, including assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and five weapons charges.

Taijion Gant was shot to death in Ferris Park Monday night. Two other people were injured in the shooting. Police were called to the park on reports of a fight taking place.

The investigation into the shootings is continuing.

A cash bond of $100,000 was set for Gibbons and he’s being held in the Ingham County Jail.