VIDEO: Lansing man charged with murder in death of Mason woman

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday, the Lansing Police Department announced that 40-year-old Cory Dean Coddingham of Lansing was charged with open murder, in relation to the death of 33-year-old Melissa Nicole Murray of Mason.

Murray was reported missing by her family on February 28th, her body was found almost a month later on March 24th in Isabella County.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s teamed up with Lansing police when looking for Murray, after their investigation led them to a home in the 1000 block of Mahlon Street. That then led to them to work with Michigan state police.

During the investigation Coddingham became a suspect in the death, he was then located in police custody on an unrelated charge.

In addition to the murder charge, Coddingham was also charged with on count of felony firearms.

He remains in jail, and is due back in court later this month.