Lansing man faces attempted murder charge after weekend shooting

A Lansing man has been arraigned in connection with a shooting Saturday in the city.

Marquan Suttle, 19, of Lansing is charged with one count of assault with intent to commit murder and one count of armed robbery.

The shooting took place happened on the 1800 block of Donora Street Saturday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m.

A 24-year-old Lansing man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, Suttle was identified as a person of interest shortly after the shooting and was soon arrested.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Police say the shooting did not appear to be random and the investigation is continuing.