LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing faces six charges in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Fuller, 40, of Lansing was arrested shortly after the shooting at the 500 block of West Paulson.

Witnesses quickly shared information with investigating officers and Fuller was arrested.

He is now charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and three weapons charges.

Bond was set at $150,000 cash.