Lansing man facing more than a year in prison for false tax return

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Michigan man is facing 12 months and one day of prison time for filing a false tax return.
Court documents say that Robert Nakfoor of Lansing filed claimed false expenses for his home healthcare business, Jessi Kay Home Care.
Nakfoor filed the expenses on his 2011 to 2015 tax return, deducting expenses for insurance, legal and professional services, wages and contract labor were fraudulent.
One example is on Nakfoor’s 2015 return, Nakfoor claimed over $1 million in contract labor, legal and professional services expenditures.
In total, the defendant caused a tax loss to the IRS of $481,465.
Nakfoor pled guilty to willfully filing a false income tax return.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou ordered Nakfoor to serve one year of supervised release and pay the IRS in the amount of $481,465.
The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation.