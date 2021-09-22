Lansing man facing more than a year in prison for false tax return

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2021, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a flag flies at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, as seen from Camp Justice in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Camp Justice is where the military commission proceedings are held for detainees charged with war crimes. The White House says it intends to shutter the prison on the U.S. base in Cuba, which opened in January 2002 and where most of the 39 men still held have never been charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Michigan man is facing 12 months and one day of prison time for filing a false tax return.

Court documents say that Robert Nakfoor of Lansing filed claimed false expenses for his home healthcare business, Jessi Kay Home Care.

Nakfoor filed the expenses on his 2011 to 2015 tax return, deducting expenses for insurance, legal and professional services, wages and contract labor were fraudulent.

One example is on Nakfoor’s 2015 return, Nakfoor claimed over $1 million in contract labor, legal and professional services expenditures.

In total, the defendant caused a tax loss to the IRS of $481,465.

Nakfoor pled guilty to willfully filing a false income tax return.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou ordered Nakfoor to serve one year of supervised release and pay the IRS in the amount of $481,465.

The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation.