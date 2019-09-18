Lansing man files a federal lawsuit against the UAW claiming unfair labor practices

On the third day of the Country’s largest strike in over a decade, the United Auto Workers were dealt another blow when a Lansing man filed a federal lawsuit claiming unfair labor practices.

Joseph Small filed a lawsuit against the UAW local 652 chapter, claiming the union prevented him from getting a promotion at General Motors because he was not a UAW member.

The suit also claims union officials interfered with Small’s interview process and later admitted to intentionally passing him over and giving the position to someone else who was a union member.

Michigan is one of the 27 state’s in the Country with the “Right to work” law. The law prevents people from being penalized for deciding not to join a union.

There is no word on how much Smalls is suing the UAW for. This lawsuit is the latest claim of corruption against the UAW.