Lansing man found safe in Flint

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for a missing 72-year-old has been closed after the man was found safe in Flint Saturday afternoon.

Lansing Police said Robert Weaver is safe after going missing Friday around 4 p.m.

6 News spoke with police, who said a family friend saw Weaver in Flint and called one of Weaver’s family members to ask why Weaver was in Flint and not Lansing.

Before Robert Weaver was found, he was last seen at the 200 block of Jolly Friday afternoon.

Police are still unsure of how Weaver was able to get to Flint.