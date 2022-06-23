CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A former caregiver at a Clinton County adult foster home is going to trial for vulnerable adult abuse.

Lansing-native Andrew House-Carter was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday for the following charges:

first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a 15-year felony

assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony

A joint investigation began last May after a developmentally disabled individual at a Clinton County adult foster care home was discovered with serious injuries. The foster home resident survived after being taken to a hospital.

The person’s injuries included a subdural hematoma, fractured sternum, and numerous bruises and marks.

Nessel’s office charged House-Carter in January.

“I am pleased this case is progressing one step closer to providing justice to those involved and we look forward to trial,” said Nessel. “When caregivers harm those entrusted to their care, we stand ready to ensure justice is served. I want to thank the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and professionalism with this case.”

Clinton County District Court Judge Michael Clarizio added the assault felony charge on Wednesday.

There is probable cause to believe the injuries suffered by the victim were received when House-Carter was the only caregiver at the home for the night shift on May 15 and 16, 2021.

House-Carter waived arraignment in Clinton County Circuit Court.

A pre-trial date will be set by the court.